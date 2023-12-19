Super Bowl Champ Derrick Ward Charged with Robbing L.A. Gas Stations

Former New York Giants running back and 2008 Super Bowl champion Derrick Ward has been arrested in Los Angeles and accused of robbing several businesses.

The Los Angeles Police Dept. alleges that the 6 feet tall and 230 lb Ward robbed several L.A. businesses, including gas stations, over a period of months.

Authorities add that Ward, 43, did not use a gun but did commit strong-arm tactics by using violence, threats of violence, and his imposing size to facilitate the thefts.

Ward was arrested on Monday and booked into jail at around 6:30 p.m., according to TMZ. His bail was set at $250,000.

Ward had earned a $17 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2009 but was first drafted in 2007 as a 7th-round pick by the New York Jets. He only spent a few months with the Jets before moving on to the Giants for four seasons, where he was part of the team’s 2008 Super Bowl victory. He was signed by the Buccaneers in 2009, and the following year, he played his last two seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans. He announced his retirement in 2010 after being cut by the Texans.

Still, despite getting his Super Bowl ring in 2008, Ward did not play in the game, missing it after being forced out for the season by a fractured left fibula in Week 13 that year.

“One of the hardest experiences I’ve ever been through,” Ward told the Post in 2008. “Being able to finally do something in the league and help contribute to the season we had and that not be able to play in the Super Bowl, I always dreamed about that when I was a little kid. I was just excited my teammates got me a Super Bowl ring.”

