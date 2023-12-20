Former Univ. of Wisconsin Badgers Player Walt McGrory Dead at 24

Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Walt McGrory is dead after losing his battle with bone cancer. He was only 24.

McGrory, who passed on Dec. 16, played in 37 games for the Badgers from 2017 to 2021 but was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2021.

He set a Badgers record of 2,216 career points and turned down scholarships to attend Wisconsin.

Before college, McGrory was also a standout player in high school in Edina, Minnesota.

The Wisconsin basketball program noted on X that McGrory was a “beloved member” of the Badger family.

“The courage and fight that Walt demonstrated throughout his two-year battle with cancer was an inspiration to us all. Walt never quit,” head coach Greg Gard said in a statement.

“Instead, he chose to fight every day and made the most of his circumstances by sharing his journey and inspiring others. Walt was a beloved member of our team and the Badger family, and we will miss him dearly.”

In August, the former player told fans that he had endured an operation to remove tumors from his left lung.

He also had a portion of his leg amputated in an effort to keep the cancer from spreading.

