Angry Fans Leak Cowboys Players Personal Info on Social Media After Brutal Loss to Bills

Disgruntled Cowboys fans leaked the home address of one player and the telephone number of another after Dallas’ brutal 31-10 loss to the Bills last Sunday.

Safeties Jayron Kearse and Juanyeh Thomas fell victim to the wrath of the leakers. Kearse had his home address displayed, and Thomas had his phone number publicized.

The trouble began after Kearse took to social media and asked why he was penalized on a particular play. Fans immediately criticized Kearse, which prompted Thomas to come to his teammate’s defense. However, Thomas was repaid for his loyalty to his fellow safety by having his phone number displayed.

“I can take criticism,” Thomas told the Dallas Morning News. “But you do cross a line when you start doing dumb stuff like that, for real. It’s a line you can’t cross when you start sharing people’s addresses and numbers and stuff. At the end of the day, this is still a game. People got a life.

“People [were] texting me, calling me. I’m like damn, bro,” he continued. “I don’t even know how people can leak your number.”

Thomas changed his number after his information was released.

The Cowboys play the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.