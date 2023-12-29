Pro Wrestler Kurtis ‘Mad Kurt’ Chapman Dies Suddenly At 26

British pro wrestler, Kurtis ‘Mad Kurt’ Chapman has reportedly died at only 26, his promoters said on Dec. 29.

Revolution Pro Wrestling announced on Instagram that the British wrestling community is “heartbroken” over the news.

“We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman,” the organization wrote.

“We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life,” RevPro continued.

“One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters and magnetic personalities,” they wrote.

“He will never be forgotten.”

TMZ noted that “Chapman launched his wrestling career in 2014 with RevPro … and instantly became a star thanks to his comedic escapades in the ring.”

We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman. We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life. One of the most gifted… pic.twitter.com/mBtu3UUDYv — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 29, 2023

Chapman won the RevPro Wrestling British Cruiserweight Title in 2017 and 2018. He also appeared during a summer match to defend his Resurgence Arthouse title.

Along with RevPro, Chapman wrestled with Progress, IPW, and others.

Tributes to the young showman poured in on social media.

Mad Kurt.

My first time working with him in the cave, and he even made the effort to message to say thanks. A true gent. A loveable online gobshite with fantastic ring presence and a genuinely good guy.

Kurtis Chapman, will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/hT5igQYbHu — Lucy ✨ (@lucyisnotonline) December 29, 2023

RIP Kurtis Chapman, the only man that Minoru Suzuki has ever truly been fearful of♥️pic.twitter.com/2InwIyn853 — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) December 29, 2023

ELP has shared a heartwarming memory about Kurtis Chapman on Instagram; Chapman never knew he was going to win the RevPro British Cruiserweight Championship! pic.twitter.com/ubySSp1gGS — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) December 29, 2023

It is with great sadness to announce that indie wrestler #KurtisChapman. Who is known as Mad Kurt has sadly passed away at age 26. Condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RevolutionPro annouced it today. pic.twitter.com/CU58YhQZYt — Niccolò Machiavelli (@PNMachiavelli) December 29, 2023

The news of Kurtis Chapman's passing has caught everyone connected to the British scene off guard. Whether you loved his characters or not, online or off, Kurt made damn sure that he left a mark. Rest easy Kurtis, your memory will live on. — BackBodyDrop.com (@BigBackBodyDrop) December 29, 2023

There has been no report on the wrestler’s cause of death.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston