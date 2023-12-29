Pro Wrestler Kurtis ‘Mad Kurt’ Chapman Dies Suddenly At 26

Dmytro Aksinov_Getty Images
Dmytro Aksinov/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

British pro wrestler, Kurtis ‘Mad Kurt’ Chapman has reportedly died at only 26, his promoters said on Dec. 29.

Revolution Pro Wrestling announced on Instagram that the British wrestling community is “heartbroken” over the news.

“We, at Revolution Pro Wrestling are absolutely heartbroken to report the loss of our dear friend Kurtis Chapman,” the organization wrote.

“We watched Kurtis grow from a child to a young man who loved professional wrestling and continued to excel in all aspects of his life,” RevPro continued.

“One of the most gifted technical wrestlers, charismatic characters and magnetic personalities,” they wrote.

“He will never be forgotten.”

TMZ noted that “Chapman launched his wrestling career in 2014 with RevPro … and instantly became a star thanks to his comedic escapades in the ring.”

Chapman won the RevPro Wrestling British Cruiserweight Title in 2017 and 2018. He also appeared during a summer match to defend his Resurgence Arthouse title.

Along with RevPro, Chapman wrestled with Progress, IPW, and others.

Tributes to the young showman poured in on social media.

There has been no report on the wrestler’s cause of death.

