Brad Allen’s Ref Crew Expected to Be Removed from Playoff Rotation after Questionable Lions Penalty Call

As the pro football world continues to marvel at the mess made by the officiating during Saturday’s Lions-Cowboys game, one report says that the ref crew is set to lose their spot as officials in the playoffs.

Ref crew chief Brad Allen decided to stick by his penalty call against the Lions on Saturday. It was a call that canceled what would have been a game-winning point for Detroit. But the video of what led to the call seems to show that Allen’s decision was incorrect.

With the Lions and their fans furious over the messy situation, Allen’s crew is set to be downgraded by the league and will be pulled out of the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As Schefter noted in his report, Allen’s crew also missed a major passing interference call during the Dec. 3 game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The video clearly shows Carrington Valentine climbing all over Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling near the goal line, preventing the Chiefs player from making the catch.

But Allen’s crew never made that call.

