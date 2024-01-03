Jemele Hill Rages About Affirmative Action, Says Claudine Gay Was ‘Extremely Qualified’ to Be Harvard President

Former sports commentator turned DEI-supporting “social justice” writer Jemele Hill is indignant at “white people” in the wake of the resignation of unrepentant plagiarizer Claudine Gay from her role as Harvard University’s president with Hill’s proclamation that Gay’s predicament is because of “racism.”

Hill took to her X account on Tuesday to blast the “racism” she claims lies at the center of Gay’s plagiarism scandal.

“When white people are hired in any position, the automatic assumption is they were the best person. When Black people are hired, it’s assumed we got there because of affirmative action — which by the way doesn’t mean under-qualified. If affirmative action never existed, a lot of white people would still believe deeply in their own superiority because that is what they’ve been taught,” Hill railed in her January 2 X post.

“Considering there have been 30 presidents at Harvard and Claudine Gay was the only Black one in history, she had to be extremely qualified to even be in that position,” Hill asserted without evidence.

“But don’t let me interfere with your racism,” she abrasively concluded. “Go off.”

When white people are hired in any position, the automatic assumption is they were the best person. When Black people are hired, it’s assumed we got there because of affirmative action — which by the way doesn’t mean under-qualified. If affirmative action never existed, a lot of… https://t.co/315ve3JxYY — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 2, 2024

Hill, of course, is a huge booster of so-called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices, which is affirmative action on steroids. It is the idea that blacks should be handed opportunities merely because of their race based on the assumption that all whites are inherently evil racists.

Even in the replies to her X post, Hill sticks up for DEI hiring.

If refused to do things because of assumptions, a lot wouldn’t get done. A policy cannot undo hundreds of years of it being the norm to think Black people are inferior. You do not understand how often Black people get their credentials, knowledge and qualifications questioned.… — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 2, 2024

On the one hand, she wants to continue supporting DEI hiring, but she also wants to complain about it when an unqualified DEI hire is dumped because they are unqualified outside of their racial component.

One can’t campaign for DEI policies and then get upset when people see that someone is hired only because they satisfy DEI criteria but otherwise lack the qualifications for any particular job.

In the end, Gay isn’t hurting for anything. After all, she isn’t losing her job, exactly. Harvard announced that she will be retained in its political science department and will also keep her outlandish salary of $900,000 a year!

"Gay will now return to a role within the political science department, and will retain a salary on the same level as while she was president." Cheating upwards, Gay returns to low-output low-impact scholarship, soothed by a $900,000/year salary.https://t.co/cTafPDhChy — i/o (@eyeslasho) January 3, 2024

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston