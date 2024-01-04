Officials: Fire at Tyreek Hill’s Mansion Caused by Child Playing with a Lighter

Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Officials say that the fire that threatened the home of Dolphins star Tyreek Hill on Wednesday was started by a child who was playing with a lighter.

According to WVSN, Davie Fire Rescue attributed the fire to an “accident” resulting from a child playing with a lighter.

Hill, who was at practice at the time, immediately raced home as soon as he got word of the fire. His family was not home at the time.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the fire was limited to one room.

“It is tough for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire, but Hill was handling it with as much poise as you can hope,” said Rosenhaus.

The extent of the damage to the home is unknown. Hill purchased the house for nearly $7 million in 2022.

