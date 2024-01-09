Former Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane, 31, Marries 18-Yr-Old ‘Longtime Girlfriend’

At 31 years of age, former Liverpool player Sadio Mane married his 18-year-old girlfriend, Aisha Tamba, in a ceremony in his birth country of Senegal, according to reports.

Tamba was reportedly Mane’s “long-term” girlfriend, but there has been no confirmation of just how long the 31-year-old soccer star has been dating the now 18-year-old teen.

Mane has previously told the media that he has been looking for a woman who is “not on social media” and who is a traditional Muslim woman for many years, the Daily Mail reported.

The Mail adds that the 18-year-old girl “was long intended for the 31-year-old footballer since her teenage years,” but it was not revealed just how many years that entailed. Of course, it could not be more than six years since she still is a teen. Some stories say he met her when she was 15.

The ceremony was a traditional Muslim affair held in Keur Massar, Senegal, during which Aisha wore an elaborately embroiled, long-sleeve wedding gown with a lave bodice that starts at her neck.

Aisha, a native of Casamance, Senegal, is the daughter of an architect and reportedly intends to continue her education at Cabis School in Grand Mbao Baobab, Senegal, according to Essentially Sports.

Mane left the UK and is now a forward or winger for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr and the Senegal national team and is reportedly earning the shocking sum of more than $825,000 a week.

Since his first appearance in the Saudi Pro League side, Mane has scored 12 times in 26 games.

SADIO MANÉ EST TROP TIMIDE 🙈

Il ne sait pas embrasser ni rien 😂😂😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VURgJ3A8qg — Mtou Kiinng (@Kiinng_M_tou) January 9, 2024

