Indiana High School Sports Star Noah Knigga Clears Up Pronunciation of Last Name

Lawrenceburg High School sports star Noah Knigga has come to the attention of social media, not just for his excellence of play but for the pronunciation of a last name that many are finding fraught with worrisome possibilities.

Social media users were wondering how to say that last name, causing the player to jump in with a smile on his face and assurances that his name is safe to say in mixed company.

The teen player and his family joined Robert Griffin III recently and set out to clear up that last name.

Noah let Griffin know it is pronounced “kay-nay-guh.”

“For some people it might ruin the name, I don’t think it ruins the name at all,” Griffin joked. “I think you should get a couple T-shirts that say ‘Knigga Please.’ I think it would be hilarious.”

Noah’s father, who is also a football coach, was recently interviewed, and the proper pronunciation of his name was used:

Noah’s dad, Ryan Knigga with how to say their last name pic.twitter.com/AE5D33NBUe — ℂ ♥️💛 (@1ZetaBlu_) January 5, 2024

The whole issue came to light after several Division 1 schools began recruiting the high schooler to play football. Most recently, he also won MVP honors in his high school basketball tournament, so he is a standout in multiple sports.

Knigga has visited West Virginia, Miami (OH), and James Madison as he lines up scholarship opportunities, according to reports by 247 Sports.

