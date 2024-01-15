Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Claims Lions Fans Booed Her Children

The Staffords were prepared to hear their fair share of boos when they returned to Detroit Sunday for the Rams Wild Card matchup against the Lions.

But they weren’t expecting their kids to get booed.

Kelly Stafford, wife of current Rams QB and former Lions QB Matthew Stafford, says she was ready for a good ribbing from the fans in the city where she and her husband began their NFL life. However, she did not take kindly to having her kids booed, which she says happened during the Rams 24-23 loss to the Lions.

“It’s sports,” Kelly said on Instagram Monday. “The city wants to win. Everything is fair game … except the fans who booed my children.”Other than that, I loved the atmosphere and the booing just gave my husband more fire.”

Not that the boo birds soured Kelly Stafford’s mood too badly. She still wished the Lions well going forward.

“The more you love, the more you hate. I consider it all love going both ways,” she said.

“I hope the Lions bring home a Lombardi to that city because that feeling is like no other.”

The victory snapped a 32-year playoff win drought for the Lions. The Miami Dolphins now hold the dubious record for the longest period of time without a playoff win.