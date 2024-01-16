Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Blasts ‘State Run Media’ MSNBC for Censoring Trump’s Iowa Victory Speech

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl took a hammer to cable news network MSNBC after Donald Trump’s victory speech was cut off following his landslide victory at the Iowa caucuses.

On Caucus night, MSNBC hosts went on a tirade after Trump succeeded in his blow-out win in Iowa. The station’s top host, Rachel Maddow, claimed that MSNBC denied Trump his moment in the sun because networks have “stopped giving an unfiltered live platform to remarks by former President Trump.”

This may be true regarding campaign stop speeches, but this was an official caucus win, making Maddow’s justification far from legitimate.

With this in mind, coach Pearl blasted MSNBC for its naked partisanship, Iowa’s 1819 News reported.

“This is beyond disturbing for our Democracy. This is how State run media operates quietly in dictatorships, except here they are explaining and openly justifying it!Americans should be able to hear and decide for themselves. Do you want candidates speech monitored and censored?” he wrote on X.

This is beyond disturbing for our Democracy. This is how State run media operates quietly in dictatorships,except here they are explaining and openly justifying it!Americans should be able to hear and decide for themselves. Do you want candidates speech monitored and censored? https://t.co/LL1aNn0gwt — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) January 16, 2024

CNN also dumped out of Trump’s speech without airing much of it.

Conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt slammed the two networks, accusing them of not being real news networks.

“The brass as @CNN and @MSNBC would not air it…because they aren’t news channels. The are channels of opinion which wish to exclude center-right opinion, with consequent deep damage to their “news” brands,” he wrote on X.

About to play former President Trump's victory speech from last night. The brass as @CNN and @MSNBC would not air it…because they aren't news channels. The are channels of opinion which wish to exclude center-right opinion, with consequent deep damage to their "news" brands. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 16, 2024

