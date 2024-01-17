Dolphins’ Blake Ferguson Calls on Jemele Hill to Admit She Was Wrong for Criticizing Lions’ Hiring of Dan Campbell

Miami Dolphins player Blake Ferguson jumped to his X account Wednesday to snark at far left, ultra-woke sportswriter Jemele Hill for her 2021 attack of the Lions for hiring Dan Campbell as head coach even as Campbell has now led the team to its first playoffs win in 32 years.

When the Lions first hired Campbell, Hill had taken to social media to blast the team for picking Campbell as head coach with a tweet railing about racism.

“This is who black coaches are losing opportunities to,” Hill tweeted on Jan. 21, 2021.

But now that the Lions have won a playoff game for the first time in 32 years and could even make the Super Bowl, many are remembering how Hill dismissed Campbell and threw the race card at Detroit.

One who is reminding Hill of her bad prediction is Blake Ferguson, who wrote, “I believe ‘I was wrong’ fits within the 280 character limit” on his X account.

I believe “I was wrong” fits within the 280 character limit. https://t.co/sfKQSBt1wD — Blake Ferguson (@blakeferguson44) January 17, 2024

For her part, Hill explained at the time that she was not saying Campbell could not be a good coach, “but all the white folks in your mention cannot point to a single example of a black coach having this kind of opportunity.”

“Campbell was an assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints when he joined the Lions. He served as interim head coach in 2015 for the Miami Dolphins, replacing Joe Philbin in Week 5. He was 5-7 with Miami,” Fox News reported.

The Lions reportedly interviewed Robert Saleh, Eric Bieniemy, Marvin Lewis, and Darrell Bevell, in 2021 ahead of hiring Campbell.

The Detroit Lions will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

