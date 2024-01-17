New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo: ‘If You Don’t See Color, You Can’t See Racism’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: before a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Recently hired New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo, who is black, went to great pains to note that he views the world in terms of “color” and claimed if you don’t look at the world that way, you can’t “see racism.”

During Wednesday’s press conference where Mayo was making his debut, he exclaimed, “I do see color. Because I believe if you don’t see color, you can’t see racism.”

He then went on with his woke premise cogently explaining, “Whatever happens — black, white, disabled person — I’ve always, even someone with disabilities, I always, uh, you know, for the most part, people are like, you know, don’t, you know when they’re young they kind of make the spot hot — you know people know what that means?

“But what I would say is, like, no, I want you to be able to go up to those people really understand those people,” he helpfully continued. “So, it goes back to whatever it is — black, white, yellow — it really doesn’t matter. But it does matter, so we can try to fix the problem.”

With all the racism that Mayo “sees,” he may have missed the fact that he was hired by a white team owner (Robert Kraft), and he replaced a white head coach (Bill Belichick) who played no small part in helping prepare him for the job,

Not every black coach “sees color”  the way Mayo does. Last year, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles warned the media to stop acting as if it was novel that two black head coaches were about to face each other on the field.

“I think the minute you guys stop making a big deal about it, everybody else will as well,” he said when asked about it by a giddy, woke journalist.

Regardless, many slammed Mayo on X for his wokery:

