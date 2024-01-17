VIDEO: Bucs Coach Todd Bowles Baffled by Reporter’s Question About Weather Conditions in a Dome

NFL head coaches must prepare for any questions they may receive when speaking with the media. But Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles probably didn’t see this coming.

Bowles spoke with local media in the lead-up to the Buccaneers’ all-important Divisional playoff matchup against Detroit on Sunday.

During this press conference, one reporter asked Bowles how the team would handle the truly awful winter conditions in the Motor City. That is a very reasonable question. Except for one thing: The Lions play in a dome.

A reporter asked #Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles about how the team will be preparing for the weather in Detroit… The #Lions play in a dome.

“Nothing planned. We’re indoors. We’ve only got to go outside for 20 seconds getting off the bus, going [inside the stadium]. So, we’ll be okay.”

And it’s not like the Lions just moved into a domed stadium, either. The Lions have played under a dome since 1975.

Credit to Bowles for his restrained reaction. Had that been Bill Belichick at the podium, things could have gone differently. In fact, as someone who got snapped on by Belichick for asking a question a lot better than this one, I can assure you it would have gone differently.

Instead, Bowles actually answered the reporter’s question and spared her the additional humiliation she probably deserved.

The Buccaneers will play the Lions at 3:00 PM EST at Ford Field in Detroit, a dome.