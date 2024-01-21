Texans QB C.J. Stroud Talks Faith in God Following Playoffs Loss: ‘What I Lean on Through Thick and Thin’

C.J. Stroud, quarterback for the Houston Texans, opened up about his faith following his team’s playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

During a postgame press conference, Stroud said he leans on God through “thick and thin.”

“It’s what I lean on through thick and thin,” Stroud told reporters. “I know I’m upset right now, but I’m really just blessed looking back on this year, this opportunity we had today to play in front of millions of people. I’m just really grateful to God on all the opportunities He’s blessed me with.

“I’m just gonna lean on Him, and I know that this isn’t the end for me,” he continued. “It’s a lot of more football for me to play, and I’m just excited for that. And I’m super blessed with the guys who I lined up with every week this year. And I’m just really thankful to God on how much he’s brought me from – I can go all the way to when I was a kid to college to Week 1 to now. I’ve grown as a person and as a man of God in a lot of different ways. I’m just really blessed for that.”

Stroud has been open about his faith in God since last year when his name was floated as MVP.

“For me, it’s a lot of prayer,” Stroud said. “A lot of knowing that God wouldn’t put anything on me that I can’t handle. I don’t deserve His grace and His mercy, but He still gives it to me, and I love Him for that. It’s not about me. It’s about Him and His glory. So I think that’s where it comes from. I think God made me like that.”

“I’ve been through a lot. Not only in football but things that made me kind of chill when everything is going crazy. And I thank God for putting that (in) me because that’s something that you need playing in this position – is lead. That defense over there, they didn’t blink even though they were giving up big plays. They knew it would come down to the wire – we knew that, too,” he added.

Stroud also previously told Fox News in February last year that God gave him a foundation through his ups and downs.

“It’s what’s kept me grounded even through my season,” he said. “Football has a lot of ups and downs, it has a lot of twists and turns, but at the end of the day, it’s all about your foundation. And something that’s set my foundation is my faith.

“It’s something I’m not perfect in, but I try to work every day to be better, and I definitely think that’s what saved me. If it helps encouraging anybody to help them in their lives, whatever they’re going through, then I’m all for it,” he added.

