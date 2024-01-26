VIDEO: Fans Outraged After Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher Viciously Elbows Opponent in the Head

Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Montreal Canadiens player Brendan Gallagher threw one of the most devastating elbows you’ll ever see in a hockey game Thursday night, and now fans want to see him banned.

The incident occurred at Montreal’s Centre Bell Arena when Gallagher went after Islanders player Adam Pelech in an apparent move to stop him from venturing too far into the neutral zone.

Well, he succeeded.

Pelech didn’t see Gallagher until it was too late, and Gallagher neglected a pretty clear opportunity to check Pelech to the body and instead went for his head.

Gallagher was ejected for the blow to Pelech. For his part, Pelech eventually skated off the ice after remaining down for some time.

Brendan Gallagher #11 of the Montreal Canadiens skates against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on January 18, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

Pelech did not return to the game.

Former NHL great P.K. Subban, who is also a former teammate of Gallagher, agreed with the ejection.

“I don’t know how else I’m supposed to call that,” Subban said about the elbow. “But to me, those are the hits that we just can’t have. That’s just inexcusable. There’s no upside.”

The NHL will hold a hearing on Friday to decide the severity of Gallagher’s punishment.

