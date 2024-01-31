REPORT: Tom Brady Game-Used Super Bowl TD Balls Could Sell for $1 Million Each

If you wanted a piece of Super Bowl memorabilia – two, to be exact – from Tom Brady’s historic run of championship dominance, you could have them.

But they’ll likely cost you $1 million each.

Two footballs from the Patriots’ victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX are about to hit the auction block at the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house, TMZ Sports has learned.

Brady threw both balls. One of the two pigskins was caught by then-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Ex-Patriot wide receiver Danny Amendola caught the other.

The Patriots won the game 28-24.

The game-used balls have added significance in that the ball caught by Gronkowski tied Brady with his childhood idol Joe Montana for the most touchdown passes in Super Bowl history with 11. The ball caught by Amendola later in the game broke the record.

Both Brady and the receiver sign the Amendola ball. The ball reads, “Super Bowl XLIX Game Used TD Ball.”

Officials at Gotta Have Rock and Roll told TMZ Sports they expect each ball to fetch $1 million.

Bidding closes on February 23.