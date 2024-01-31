REPORT: Tom Brady Game-Used Super Bowl TD Balls Could Sell for $1 Million Each

Tom Brady
Jim Rogash/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

If you wanted a piece of Super Bowl memorabilia – two, to be exact – from Tom Brady’s historic run of championship dominance, you could have them.

But they’ll likely cost you $1 million each.

Two footballs from the Patriots’ victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX are about to hit the auction block at the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house, TMZ Sports has learned.

Brady threw both balls. One of the two pigskins was caught by then-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots catches a 22 yard touchdown pass bagainst K.J. Wright of the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during...

Rob Gronkowski, #87 of the New England Patriots, catches a 22-yard touchdown pass against K.J. Wright, #50 of the Seattle Seahawks, in the second quarter during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015, in Glendale, Arizona. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Ex-Patriot wide receiver Danny Amendola caught the other.

Danny Amendola of the New England Patriots catches a four yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against Earl Thomas of the Seattle Seahawks during...

Danny Amendola #80 of the New England Patriots catches a four-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015, in Glendale, Arizona. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Patriots won the game 28-24.

The game-used balls have added significance in that the ball caught by Gronkowski tied Brady with his childhood idol Joe Montana for the most touchdown passes in Super Bowl history with 11. The ball caught by Amendola later in the game broke the record.

Both Brady and the receiver sign the Amendola ball. The ball reads, “Super Bowl XLIX Game Used TD Ball.”

Officials at Gotta Have Rock and Roll told TMZ Sports they expect each ball to fetch $1 million.

Bidding closes on February 23.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.