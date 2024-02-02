WATCH: New Mexico State Basketball Player Robert Carpenter Sucker Punches Opponent During Game

New Mexico State basketball player Robert Carpenter delivered a sucker punch to Liberty University player Shiloh Robinson after the two bumped each other under the net on Thursday.

The blitz occurred only minutes into the first half when Carpenter and Robinson were jostling each other, hoping to catch a rebound under the Aggies’ basket. But as the two turned back downcourt, Carpenter gave Robinson a blast to the chin, sending the Liberty Flames player to the floor with a thud.

New Mexico State’s Robert Carpenter was ejected after throwing a punch vs Liberty. pic.twitter.com/Y7z4a9cTTW — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 2, 2024

Carpenter was immediately ejected from the game after being issued a flagrant foul 2, TMZ Sports reported.

Robinson got up and left the court under his own power but did not play during the rest of the game.

After the game, the Aggies’ coach, Jason Hooten, opened the post-game presser by apologizing to the Flames for Carpenter’s criminal act.

New Mexico State men's basketball HC Jason Hooten opened up tonight's press conference with an apology to Liberty HC Ritchie McKay after the incident involving Robert Carpenter. Hooten said he expects CUSA to issue a game suspension to Carpenter. Here's his full comments: pic.twitter.com/o5zNzUr2gw — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) February 2, 2024

“Even if there was something that put Rob in that state of mind to do what he did,” Hooten told the press, “it’s still not acceptable.”

The coach also said he assumes a suspension or ban is coming down the pike for Carpenter. He also said Carpenter “feels really bad” about his actions but added, “There’s just no room for that in the game. At all.”

Carpenter was already ruled out for the school’s game against Jacksonville State this weekend.

If Carpenter is removed from the rotation, the Aggies will lose one of their best players.

