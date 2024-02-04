Teen Basketball Player Dies After Collapsing on Court During High School Game

A 14-year-old basketball player died suddenly on the court during an Illinois high school game, according to reports.

Amari Crite, a freshman at Momence High School in Momence, Illinois, was playing in a junior varsity basketball game when she was stricken on Jan. 25, Fox News reported.

The cause of the girl’s death is still under investigation, according to the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our 9th-grade students on January 25, 2024,” said Momence Superintendent Shannon Anderson. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss.”

The superintendent told students that grief counselors would be on hand if anyone had issues with the teen’s sudden, tragic death.

Illinois HS Basketball Player, 14 Dies Suddenly during Game – cause of death under investigation. #AmariCrite https://t.co/8amehgwZW0 — SULLY🇺🇸 (@SULLY10X) February 1, 2024

“Our primary focus right now is on supporting one another and providing the necessary resources for our community to cope with this loss. We ask for your understanding and cooperation in this matter,” Anderson wrote.

The girl’s family started a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for funeral expenses, which has raised more than $53,000.

“We are asking for any and everyone to help us give her the proper homegoing she deserves,” a statement on the fundraiser page states. “No amount (too) small, no amount (too) big. And most of all, we need prayer! Services will be shared when everything is arranged.”

