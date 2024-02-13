VIDEO: CNN Asks Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes if NFL Rigged Super Bowl to Help Joe Biden

CNN just can’t seem to help itself. The network beclowned itself once again on Tuesday by asking Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes if the National Football League fixed the game to help Joe Biden win the election in November.

This gem of a question was put to the Kansas City Chiefs star by CNN anchor Abby Phillip during her broadcast of CNN Newsnight.

“So, you might be aware — or may be not aware — there were some wild conspiracy theories that were fly around this season that, uh, that the Taylor Swift effect was all scripted to allow Taylor to use the Super Bowl for politics, basically,” Phillip said. “So, the president himself, President Biden, kinda got in on the joke a little there. What do you make of just how this has spiraled, not just the football, but the politics and all these different areas?”

The question certainly seemed to perplex the football star.

“Yeah, it’s been wild to see. I mean, I try to focus on football as much as possible,” Mahomes said, smiling. “But there’s always some conspiracy theories out there.”

Mahomes continued to avoid the absurd question deftly, adding, ” I just try to enjoy football and my family. And I gotta stay off social media as much as possible.”

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after defeating the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Phillip responded, “I would say that that is wise,” seemingly unaware of how unwise her question was in the first place.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell blasted the conspiracy theories last week, saying that claims the Swift and Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s relationship was invented for ratings as “nonsense.”

