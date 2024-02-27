Ole Anderson, Pro Wrestling Icon and Original Four Horsemen Member, Dies at 81

Pro wrestling icon and member of the original Four Horsemen, Ole Anderson, died on Monday. He was 81.

The New York Post reports Anderson, whose real name was Alan Robert Rogowski, formed part of a wrestling crew that included Arn Anderson, Ric Flair and Tully Blanchard.

He also spent time as a wrestling referee, manager and promoter.

“Ole Anderson’s passing is a somber moment or the wrestling world,” former wrestler Ricky Morton wrote on Instagram. “Ole was not just a colleague; he was a formidable opponent, a respected veteran, and a part of wrestling history. Our battles in the ring were intense, and the memories we created together will always be cherished.

Morton added: “While his passing leaves a void in the wrestling community, Ole Anderson’s legacy will live on through the impact he made on the sport and the memories he shared with fans and fellow wrestlers alike.”

CBS News reports the Horsemen became legends in wrestling history, dominating Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and, eventually, World Championship Wrestling.

Rogowski retired from wrestling in 1987, but would return to reform the group — this time with Arn Anderson, Flair and Sting — in 1989. He would retire again shortly after, serving as the group’s manager.

The tributes acknowledged his contributions from across the sport with NWA Legends leading the way:

Ole Anderson had few peers in wrestling. He was tough as nails, could handle himself in any situation. Brutally honest, which offended some. Endeared him to others. An incredible mind for the wrestling business. I'm proud to say he was my friend, and I loved him for all the… pic.twitter.com/FjPhFFngPj — NWALegends.com (@NWALegends) February 26, 2024

Once he stepped outside the ring Rogowski would take over the role of head of the WCW booking committee in 1990, spearheading many famous angles while also pitching a few infamous ideas like The Black Scorpion, the CBS report makes clear.

Rogowski also voiced The Shockmaster, who tripped and fell while bursting through a wall in one of wrestling’s most famous bloopers, a moment that defeated a character supposed to be a major player in WCW.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Ole Anderson has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Anderson’s family, friends, and fans,” WWE said in a statement on X.

“AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Ole Anderson. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans,” AEW said in a statement of their own Monday night.

Before stepping onto the sporting stage, the father of seven served in the United States Army with a term stationed in Germany.