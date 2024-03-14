Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads Stolen En Route to Pittsburgh, Giveaway Postponed

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jaromir Jagr is missing. Well, the bobbleheads of the former NHL star are, anyway.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Thursday that a shipment carrying bobbleheads of the franchise icon was stolen after arriving in California.

Jaromir Jagr #68 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1999 Quarter Finals of the NHL playoff game action at Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Graig Abel/Getty Images)

The team had intended to give the bobbleheads away to fans during Thursday night’s home game against the San Jose Sharks. Instead, the club will give fans a voucher that will allow them to pick up the item at a later date.

Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin said in a statement the club has contacted state and federal authorities to look into the incident.

Jaromir Jagr #68 of the Pittsburgh Penguins watches action from the bench during a game against the Boston Bruins at the Fleet Center. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

“While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at (the) game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans,” Acklin said in a statement.

The team retired Jagr’s No. 68 during a pregame ceremony last month. The 52-year-old Jagr, the NHL’s second all-time leading scorer, remains an active player on the team he owns in his native Czech Republic.

