Harrison Butker, kicker for the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs and traditionalist Catholic, decried the recent funeral for an atheist transgender activist that unfolded at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

Last month, Manhattan’s most famous cathedral hosted a funeral for Cecilia Gentili, a man previously living as a woman, despite Gentili having been an atheist and activist with views contrary to Catholic teaching. As Breitbart News reported at the time, the funeral made a mockery of the Catholic faith, with a picture above the altar that depicted Gentili with a halo while surrounded by the Spanish words for “transvestite,” “whore,” “blessed,” and “mother” above the text for Pslam 25. During the service, a mourner reportedly upstaged the present priest to sing “Ave Maria,” with the lyrics changed to “Ave Cecilia” as people danced through the aisles.

Speaking with EWTN, Butker called the funeral “not acceptable.”

“They are making fun of our Lord. This is not acceptable,” he said. “This is an abomination. This should have been STOPPED, and nothing came.”

Butker also said that he told New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan that he would not join him on the show again until he rectified the situation.

“Someone should be held accountable,” he said. There needs to be a strong stance. We need men who are leading, saying, ‘You know what? This is not right. This is wrong. As Catholics, we will not accept this. We need to take a strong stance.’ I think sometimes we value what the world says about us instead of what Jesus Christ says about us.”

🚨Three-time Catholic Super Bowl Champ Harrison Butker SLAMS mob of anti-Catholic trans activists who stormed St. Patrick's Cathedral for blasphemous funeral, reveals he turned down high-profile invitations until leaders addressed it: "They are making fun of our Lord. This is… pic.twitter.com/DJyY4sR4k0 — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) March 18, 2024

Butker has been an outspoken, faithful Catholic for years and has even been open about hosting Traditional Latin Mass in his hotel room before every football game.

WOW: Catholic Kansas City Chiefs Kicker and three-time Super Bowl Champ Harrison Butker reveals he holds Latin Mass INSIDE his hotel before EVERY. SINGLE. GAME. Imagine if more cultural figures properly oriented their gaze toward the heavens like this. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/nTGM8kpgGr — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) March 18, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, the cathedral later held a “Mass of reparation” following the funeral.

“St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York celebrated a ‘Mass of Reparation’ this weekend in atonement for a ‘scandalous’ and ‘sacrilegious’ event honoring deceased trans-activist Cecilia Gentili,” it reported. “According to the rector of the cathedral, Father Enrique Salvo, organizers of the event approached St. Patrick’s under false pretenses, requesting permission to hold a funeral Mass for a Catholic who had passed away.”

“In reality, they sought to hijack the cathedral for a pro-trans demonstration, which The New York Times described as ‘an exuberant piece of political theater,'” it added.

