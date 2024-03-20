Chris Simon’s Family Believes Former NHL Player Died by Suicide, Suffered from CTE

The family of former NHL player Chris Simon says they “strongly believe” the legendary enforcer suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and that condition resulted in his death by suicide.

News of Simon’s passing made headlines Tuesday, but details on what led to the 52-year-old’s death were not publicly known. In a statement written by the family and released via Simon’s former agent, Paul Theofanous, the former player’s loved ones say they believe CTE led to his death.

“The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand that Chris struggled immensely from CTE, which unfortunately resulted in his death,” the statement read.

“We are grieving with the loss of our son, brother, father, partner, teammate and friend. The entire Wawa community is sharing in our grief. We will not be releasing any further details at this time and ask for privacy during this very difficult time. We appreciate everyone who shares in our tragic loss.”

Simon, who played with several teams over his 15-year career, scored 144 goals and 161 assists while logging 1,824 penalty minutes, which still ranks 67th all-time in NHL history. He won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.