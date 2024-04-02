WATCH: Brawls Break Out at San Diego’s Petco Park During Padres-Giants Game

A brawl broke out Saturday during the Padres-Giants game during opening weekend at Petco Park, and it was caught on video.

Two fights broke out on the concourse of the stadium, according to the New York Post.

Before the incident that was caught on video on Saturday, a woman was seen slapping a man in the face at a game on the prior night, according to TMZ.

A woman confronted two men in the stands during the game on Friday. She was seen slapping one of the men, who returned the slight by pushing her.

The fan mayhem continued on Saturday as a video of several men trading punches made the rounds on social media.

In the video, two men are seen tussling and rolling around on the ground.

But that was not the end of the melee. Soon, two others joined in on the fisticuffs.

https://twitter.com/trevdawg27/status/1774248483115188477a

Arena workers eventually waded in and broke up the twin fights.

It was not reported if any arrests were made or if the park took any actions against the pugilists.

The Giants and Padres won two games each of the series.

