REPORT: Tiger Woods to Abstain from Sex While Preparing for Masters

The good news is that Tiger Woods is going to make a play for the Masters once again. The bad news is, girls, that he is abstaining from sex as he trains.

This is according to one of Woods’ friends, anonymously quoted in the New York Post today.

“He’s focused,” the close friend said. “He’s working really hard in the gym. He’s eating right. He’s even eliminated sex.

“He does that now when he’s preparing: no sex until the tournament is over. He doesn’t want anything to take away his focus.”

When asked if Woods currently has an ongoing relationship, the source insisted that “there’s no one to speak of.”

Of course, it is common for athletes to claim to enter into a time of celibacy before a big game, tournament, or contest.

Tiger tried to return to the PGA Tour this year but withdrew after the seventh hole at the Genesis Invitational.

Tiger has been chasing that elusive sixth Masters win for years, as he currently has one green jacket fewer than golf great Jack Nicklaus, who won the prestigious game six times in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, and 1986.

Tiger has won the tournament five times, first in 1997, then in 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019.

Arnold Palmer is in third with four wins, while Jimmy Demaret, Sam Snead, Gary Player, Nick Faldo, and Phil Mickelson have three wins each.

Woods last played the Masters in 2023 but was unable to finish the tournament, withdrawing after the third round resumed from a rain delay. He said he reaggravated his plantar fasciitis. He did finish the year before but ended up back in the pack and tied for 47th place.

Woods shot 6-over 78 on Saturday and Sunday and finished at 13-over for the worst score ever at the Masters.

