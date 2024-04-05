Muhammad Ali’s ‘Thrilla in Manila’ Trunks Sell for Insane Amount at Auction

Muhammad Ali’s white satin boxing trunks worn during the “Thrilla in Manila” match against Joe Frazier are now up for auction and are expected to fetch at least $6 million.

Sotheby’s auctions have guaranteed that Ali wore the white trunks with the black waistband and side stripes during the famed 1975 fight held in the Philippines. The trunks also bear Ali’s autograph, CNN reported.

Ali's 'Thrilla in Manila' trunks poised to sell for $6 million at auction https://t.co/HFuCyHhSWZ pic.twitter.com/BgdW8BrnWI — Reuters (@Reuters) April 5, 2024

The fight went for 14 brutal rounds as Ali and Frazier pounded each other, but Ali was ultimately declared the winner when Frazier’s managers would not let him come out for the 15th round. It was the last of three matches the two fought against each other.

In the wake of the match, Ali said that the punishing fight was the closest he had ever felt to death.

The “Thrilla in Manilla” was not the first time the two storied boxers went so many brutal rounds.

In 1971, Frazier broke Ali’s undefeated record by knocking Ali to the mat in the 15th round, winning unanimously.

But in their second fight, Ali came back swinging and won a unanimous decision of his own against Frazier in Jan of 1974.

Ultimately, Ali outlived Frazier by five years. Frazier passed away on Nov. 7, 2011, while Ali lived until June 3, 2016.

