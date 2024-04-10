WNBA Begins Multi-Year Joint Venture with Birth Control Pill

The WNBA and the manufacturer of the first over-the-counter birth control pill launched a multi-year partnership on Tuesday with its public debut scheduled for the 2024 WNBA Draft next week.

The WNBA and Perrigo used a press release to announce the new partnership which focuses on the league’s efforts this season to bring attention to “civic engagement and reproductive health advocacy,” FOX News reports.

“At the WNBA, we are committed to addressing issues that matter to the players, and expanding access to reproductive healthcare is one of those key issues,” WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison said in a statement.

“It’s great to be working with a partner whose values align and authentically integrates into the health equity work our players are dedicated to.”

Last month Opill became the first daily oral contraceptive available in the United States without a prescription, as Breitbart News reported.

Amazon and a website operated by Perrigo started selling Opill starting March 18. It will be supplied in three- and six-month quantities.

“Opill is changing the game in reproductive health, just like the WNBA’s game-changing role in sports and pop culture,” Leila Bahbah, Perrigo U.S. Women’s Health Brand Lead, said in a statement.

Opill will serve as an associate partner of the WNBA Draft in New York next week.

Together they plan to host events on college campuses across the U.S. to “celebrate those who are changing the game” and “raise awareness about the OTC birth control option.”