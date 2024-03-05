The first over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the United States is headed to stores across the country in the coming weeks and will also be available online.

On Monday, the pill’s manufacturer, Perrigo, said the medication, known as Opill, is in transit to major retailers and pharmacies, a move that will make it easier for women and teenagers to buy contraceptive medications, the Associated Press (AP) reported Monday.

The pill has been available solely by prescription for the past 50 years, according to Inside Edition. The outlet noted the Perrigo said a one-month supply will cost approximately $19.99.

“More than 100 countries offer oral contraceptives without a prescription, but this is a first for the U.S.,” the report said:

AP article reported:

The launch has been closely watched since last July, when the Food and Drug Administration said the once-a-day Opill could be sold without a prescription. Ireland-based Perrigo noted there will be no age restrictions on sales, similar to other over-the-counter medications. Opill is an older class of contraceptive, sometimes called minipills, that contain a single synthetic hormone, progestin, and generally carry fewer side effects than more popular combination estrogen and progestin pills.

The Cleveland Clinic defines progestin as a form of progesterone that is made by humans.

“When you use it for birth control, progestin works by preventing ovulation (when your ovaries release an egg) and changing your cervical mucus to make it harder for sperm to reach an egg,” the clinic’s website read.

When outside advisors to the FDA voted unanimously to endorse over-the-counter birth control, Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins criticized the endorsement, Breitbart News reported in May.