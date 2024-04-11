‘No Great Loss to the World’: Fred Goldman Speaks Out After the Death of O.J. Simpson

Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, who was murdered alongside Nicole Brown Simpson in June of 1994, has strong words after hearing of the passing of O.J. Simpson.

Simpson, the ex-husband of Nicole Brown Simpson, was accused of killing her and Goldman’s son Ron before eventually being acquitted in a lengthy and highly-publicized trial that many thought reached a fraudulent verdict.

Fred Goldman, father of Ronald Goldman, and wife Patty, listen to testimony during a preliminary hearing following the murders of Ronald and O.J. Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, July 7, 1994, in Los Angeles. (Lee Celano/WireImage)

NBC reporter Daniel Arkin said he spoke to Goldman Thursday to get his reaction to news of Simpson’s death after a battle with cancer.

“The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years,” Goldman said. “It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

Two years after Simpson’s acquittal for the murder of Goldman and his ex-wife, he was found civilly liable for their deaths and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the families of the murder victims.

This 21 June 1995 file photo shows former US football player and actor O.J. Simpson looking at a new pair of Aris extra-large gloves that prosecutors had him put on during his double-murder trial in Los Angeles. (VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

Little to nothing was paid back to the families, however. Simpson started a sports memorabilia business to help pay back the money, but that venture fell apart after he was arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008.

Simpson served nine years before being released in 2017.

