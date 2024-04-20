Former Buckeye Cardale Jones Blasts Anti-Israel Protesters: ‘This Isn’t THE Ohio State University I Attended’

Former Ohio State quarterback and national champion Cardale Jones blasted anti-Israel protests at his alma mater. Claiming that the activities of the protesters did not represent “THE Ohio State University” he attended.

Videos of protesters at Ohio State and other college campuses across the country flooded the internet this weekend as campus activists stepped up demonstrations against Israel and in support of Hamas.

Influencer Oli London posted a video in which protesters could be heard chanting, “The Zionists have to go!” Jones captioned the post and made it clear that the protesters didn’t represent what Ohio State was all about.

“This isn’t THE Ohio State University I attended,” Jones wrote. “Never understood how someone or a group of people could have so much hate towards another. I hope behaviors & actions as such is addressed accordingly & allow EVERYONE to a Buckeye peaceful, proudly and SAFELY. As always #GoBucks”

While images of angry campus protesters have become common on social media, the thoughts and views of those espousing peace and respect are far less common. In this sense, Jones’ message of peaceful understanding stands apart from most.

Jones gained national notoriety in 2014 when injuries made him the third Ohio State QB to see action. Undaunted, he took the reins and led the Buckeyes to the first College Football Playoff championship.

The Cleveland product followed up his national championship season with another strong performance before leaving Ohio State for the NFL after his junior year. The Bills selected Jones in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Jones eventually landed in the XFL, where he became the starting QB for the D.C. Defenders.