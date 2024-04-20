Howie Schwab, Star of ESPN Sports Trivia Show ‘Stump the Schwab,’ Dead at 63

Howie Schwab, the longtime ESPN researcher who gained fame for his encyclopedic sports knowledge on the hit show Stump the Schwab, has died.

He was 63 years old.

Schwab’s former colleague, ESPN legend Dick Vitale, posted about his friend’s death in a series of posts on X.

“So sad to learn of the passing of my loyal, dedicated buddy ⁦@howieschwab – he was recently at my home. Had various health issues but was feeling good when he visited. May he please RIP.”

A dear friend who was invaluable to my career . I will miss all the late night phone calls over the years & recently all the text messages since my vocal cord cancer problems . Howie was a fanatical sports lover .May he RIP !

Schwab joined ESPN as a researcher in 1987. He would work his way out of the back rooms at ESPN and become an integral part of such programming mainstays as Outside the Lines and SportsCenter. Eventually, Schwab’s ability to recall even the most obscure sports trivia landed him his own show.

Stump the Schwab pitted Schwab against other sports trivia gurus. “Stumping” him was no easy task, however. In fact, during the show’s three-year run, Schwab batted .800 against his opponents, winning 64 of 80 games.

“I’m proud of that. Eighty percent is pretty darn good,” Schwab told The Athletic. “There were a couple of times when people were better. I’ll admit it. I had no problem with it. I remember one time I was disappointed because this guy was a cocky SOB who beat me, and it bothered me a little. The bottom line is I’ve lived through so many things in sports, and I’ve always been into sports, so (getting stumped) was fine.”

Former ESPN producer and talent coach Gerry Matalon remembered Schwab’s dedication and selflessness.

“During his time at ESPN and after, NO ONE was more committed to excellence than Howie… whether as a co-worker or a friend,” Matalon told The New York Post.

“He was selfless and all about helping others be their best, no matter the circumstance. Having Howie in our lives was an absolute blessing and a privilege.”

After being laid off by ESPN in 2013, Schwab worked for Fox Sports.

A Long Island native and alum of St. John’s, Schwab’s alma mater, posted a message paying tribute to his passing.

“Going to miss those ‘Go SJU’ tweets,” the basketball program wrote. “Rest in Peace, @howieschwab. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”