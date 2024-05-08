Antonio Brown Blasted for Disgusting Social Media Post About Caitlin Clark

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has been taking heat on social media for his repeated trolling of up-and-coming WNBA basketball star Caitlin Clark.

Since Caitlin Clark rose to prominence by becoming a household name, Antonio Brown has repeatedly put her in his crosshairs, but his latest seems to have touched a nerve with people. Following the Met Gala on Monday night, Brown shared a photo of actress Nicole Kidman in a white dress with a black bush on the front.

“Nicole brought Caitlin as her +1 to the Met Gala,” Brown wrote on X.

Nicole brought Caitlin as her +1 to the Met Gala#CTESPN 💈 pic.twitter.com/VmoZ7Z8aa4 — AB (@AB84) May 7, 2024

“I think it’s time for you to stfu about caitlin clark,” said one user.

As Total Pro Sports noted, though Caitlin Clark “has always attracted a lot of attention, there has been an unusual dynamic between her and former NFL great Antonio Brown.”

“She blocked him in retaliation for Brown harassing her on X and making derogatory remarks about her, which reportedly caused tension,” it added.

Just last week, Doug Gottlieb, college sports analyst for Fox Sports, found himself in the crosshairs of several social media users after he suggested that Caitlin Clark needed fixing. In a post on X, Gottlieb shared a picture of Caitlin Clark doing a jump shot and suggested she fix her “mechanical flaw.”

“The amount of work it takes to be consistent through her mechanical flaw is really impressive. If you were advising her, would you fix it in the offseason?” Gottlieb asked.

People immediately jumped on Gottlieb to the point of suggesting he may be subtly misogynistic.

“Breaks every college scoring record possible men: I should fix her,” said Homefield Apparel’s Whitney Medworth.

“Just a reminder that Gottlieb was a career 45% FREE THROW shooter in college and 24% from 3 point. And there was also the other thing he’s known for… Maybe sit this one out, Champ,” said another user.

“Yeah, because she really has trouble scoring. Doug never misses an opportunity to trash women’s bball. Like never,” said another.

