Fox Sports Analyst Doug Gottlieb Roasted for Caitlin Clark Hot Take

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots over the South Carolina Gamecocks during the
Thien-An Truong/ISI Photos/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Doug Gottlieb, college sports analyst for Fox Sports, found himself in the crosshairs of several social media users after he suggested that budding WNBA star Caitlin Clark needed fixing.

In a post on X, Gottlieb shared a picture of Caitlin Clark doing a jump shot and suggested she fix her “mechanical flaw.” .

“The amount of work it takes to be consistent through her mechanical flaw is really impressive. If you were advising her, would you fix it in the offseason?” Gottlieb asked.

People immediately jumped on Gottlieb to the point of suggesting he may be subtly misogynistic.

“Breaks every college scoring record possible men: I should fix her,” said Homefield Apparel’s Whitney Medworth.

“Just a reminder that Gottlieb was a career 45% FREE THROW shooter in college and 24% from 3 point. And there was also the other thing he’s known for… Maybe sit this one out, Champ,” said another user.

“Yeah because she really has trouble scoring. Doug never misses an opportunity to trash women’s bball. Like never,” said another.

