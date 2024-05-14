Trans Golfer’s Pursuit of U.S. Women’s Open Qualification Sparks Outrage from Players and Public

The attempt by transgender golfer Hailey Davidson to be the first trans player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open has sparked outrage from athletes and fans alike.

Davidson ended up in third place in the qualifying rounds and was named the first alternate on Monday, according to Fox News.

Transgender golfer's attempt to qualify for US Women's Open sparks outage on social media https://t.co/B4miQUX7q6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2024

Several LPGA pros were not pleased with the addition of a male-born player to women’s pro golf.

Pro Dana Fall, for one, took aim at Davidson in a response to an X post by the Independent Council on Women’s Sports.

“I’m not sure what the U.S. WOMENS Open is anymore because I don’t understand what a woman (sic) is anymore,” Fall wrote.

@USGA I’m not sure what the The U.S. WOMENS Open is anymore because I don’t understand what a women is anymore @USGAMike https://t.co/RyHux8ShRs — Dana Fall (Finkelstein) (@danafallgolf) May 13, 2024

Track & Field athlete Carilyn Johnson, who was on the U.S. National 24 Hour running team, also blasted the USGA.

“USGA saying ‘If men can’t win in the male category, we support them playing in the women’s category where they have a better shot, because men should never have to accept defeat. Ever,” she wrote.

Johnson also pointed out that if men can “identify” as a woman, then women don’t have a sport and that the left is “actively working to erase women.”

“Just create your own leagues!” they say. We can’t. That is the problem. If men are allowed to simply identify as “women”, and the government supports it, there is no such thing as a “female only” sport competition. We have to stand up to the injustice at its source -… https://t.co/Quct73l7k8 — Carilyn Johnson (@CarilynJohnson) May 10, 2024

The USGA’s gender policy requires a trans player to have transitioned for a year ahead of competing, must have already undergone transition surgery, and “must have undergone hormonal therapy and maintained testosterone levels appropriate for the assigned sex in a verifiable manner and for a sufficient length of time to minimize gender-related advantages in sport competitions, as determined by the USGA in consultation with its medical consultant(s).”

The women’s open will be played at the Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania from May 30 to June 2.

