Former NFL Player Brian Urlacher Pledges to Vote for Donald Trump, Calls Verdict ‘Fake Charges’

NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher has announced his full-throated support for Donald Trump in the wake of the verdict in the former president’s Manhattan business records trial.

After Trump was convicted in the controversial trial, the former Chicago Bears star jumped to his social media to pledge his support for the former president.

Urlacher wrote, “Doesn’t matter how many fake charges they find him guilty of he’s still got my vote. Trump 2024.”

He also posted a selfie with Trump showing the two standing on a golf course.

Urlacher’s post drew approval from the ex-president’s son, Don Trump Jr.

From NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher “Doesn’t matter how many fake charges they find him guilty of he’s still got my vote. Trump 2024.” pic.twitter.com/qY9eUQdPAq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2024

Urlacher spent his entire 12-year career with the Chicago Bears after graduating from the University of New Mexico. During his 182 games in the NFL the eight-time Pro Bowl player started in all but two of them and amassed a record of 1,361 tackles and 41 sacks.

He retired in 2012 and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018.

As he was on the way out of office in 2021, Donald Trump pardoned Brian’s brother, Casey Urlacher, who was facing federal charges in a sports gambling investigation.

