Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Likes Social Media Posts Calling for Fever to Sign an Enforcer

He hasn’t said anything publicly, but Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend is letting it be known that he likes the idea of the Fever signing an enforcer to protect his girlfriend.

On Saturday, social media was full of reaction after the Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter sent Clark crashing to the floor with a completely unprovoked hard foul.

Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, also reacted, liking several posts calling for the Fever to hire an enforcer.

McCaffery liked a post saying the “Fever need to sign the wnba version of James Johnson.” He also liked another post saying, “Tyrese [Haliburton] had a finger laid on him once and the Pacers called up James Johnson. The Fever gotta call up somebody to take care of business.”

McCaffery is reportedly on the Indiana Pacers staff.

Another post liked by McCaffery pointed out Angel Reese’s applause after Clark got knocked to the ground. “Angel Reese hopping off the bench to throw a parade for Caitlin Clark’s murder is crazy lollll,” the post read.

The matchup between Clark and Reese was their first as pros and the first since their storied battles for the college court. The first WNBA game between the two went the same way their last college game went; Clark won.

Reese kept taking losses after the game as well. She skipped the post-game press conference and got herself and her team a fine from the league.