Conor McGregor Bows Out of UFC 303 Over Undisclosed Injury

UFC star Conor McGregor has bowed out of UFC 303 due to an undisclosed injury, according to reports.

McGregor was scheduled to headline the pay-per-view bout on June 29, and his cancellation is obviously a sudden and unexpected blow to the event.

UFC chief Dana White announced McGregor’s cancellation Thursday in a post on X, adding that light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will face top-ranked challenger Jiri Prochazka instead.

UFC 303 International Fight Week June 29th pic.twitter.com/P47PSsKcg0 — danawhite (@danawhite) June 14, 2024

McGregor was preparing to face Michael Chandler, the sixth-ranked lightweight challenger, Newsday reported.

In retrospect, the cancellation is not a surprise after McGregor’s June 3 press conference was canceled without explanation.

The 35 year-old McGregor, who is still a big-name draw for the UFC, has not jumped into the octagon for three years.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston