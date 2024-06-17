Major League Baseball Disciplines Umpire Pat Hoberg over Gambling Violations

Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it was disciplining umpire Pat Hoberg for violating the league’s gambling rules.

MLB did not reveal the exact nature of the violation nor what discipline was to be meted out.

“During this year’s Spring Training, Major League Baseball commenced an investigation regarding a potential violation of MLB’s sports betting policies by Umpire Pat Hoberg. Mr. Hoberg was removed from the field during the pendency of that investigation,” the league said on Friday. “While MLB’s investigation did not find any evidence that games worked by Mr. Hoberg were compromised or manipulated in any way, MLB determined that discipline was warranted. Mr. Hoberg has chosen to appeal that determination. Therefore, we cannot comment further until the appeal process is concluded.”

The 37-year-old ump, who joined the ranks of the league’s officiators in 2014, said he is appealing the decision and denies he made any bets on baseball, according to ESPN.

“I am appealing Major League Baseball’s determination that I should be disciplined for violating the sports betting policies. While that appeal is pending, it would not be appropriate to discuss the case,” Hoberg said in a statement made after the announcement. “That said, I have devoted my adult life to the profession of umpiring, and the integrity of baseball is of the utmost importance to me. I look forward to the appeal process and am grateful that the Major League Baseball Umpires Association is supporting me in the appeal.”

MLB levies a lifetime ban on personnel who gambled on any game they were involved in and a year ban for those games they were not.

Hoberg was just celebrated in 2022 for calling a perfect game during Game 2 of the World Series by calling 129 of 129 pitches correctly.

The ump has not called any games this season.

The announcement of the action against Hoberg comes only weeks after the league issued a lifetime ban on San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano on June 4 for betting on games in which he played as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

