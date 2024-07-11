Angel Reese: ‘Hopefully’ Caitlin Clark and I Will Be on 2028 Team USA Olympic Team

The 2024 WNBA season isn’t over yet. However, with the Olympics just around the corner, Angel Reese is already thinking about the future.

Clark and Reese were selected to the WNBA All-Star team (the only rookies given that honor) and will face off against Team USA on July 20. Though both rookie phenoms were left off the 2024 Team USA Olympic roster, Angel Reese is enjoying the moment while looking ahead to the future.

“We’re gonna be playing together for a while, so this is not gonna be the first time,” Reese said Wednesday on NBA Today. “I know we’ll be All-Stars again. Hopefully 2028, we’ll be Olympians together, too.”

If both players avoid injury and continue playing the way they are currently, there’s no reason they wouldn’t be on the 2028 Team USA roster.

Clark is averaging 16 points, six rebounds, and seven assists per game. Not to mention her dominance in Wednesday night’s loss to the Washington Mystics, when Clark posted an incredible stat line that had never occurred in WNBA history: 29 points, 13 assists, five rebounds, five 3-pointers, five steals and three blocks in a game.

Reese has been making her mark on the league as well. The LSU product averages 14.1 points and 11.9 points per game and holds the league record for double-doubles with 14.

The pairing of Clark and Reese on the 2028 Team USA squad will add an element of excitement as the Olympics return to the United States for the first time since 1996.