Keith Olbermann Tells MLB to 'Confiscate' the St. Louis Cardinals Franchise After Accusing Them of Trump-Inspired Celebration

Dylan Gwinn

The St. Louis Cardinals deny that their players engaged in a Trump-inspired home run celebration on Sunday, but good luck telling that to Keith Olbermann.

On Sunday, Alec Burleson hit a home run in the third inning of the Cardinals’ game against the Braves. As he was rounding the bases, Burleson and a couple of teammates in the dugout put a hand over their ears. They raised a fist in what appeared to be a tribute to President Trump’s reaction following his assassination attempt on July 13.

While the Cardinals team spokesman claims the celebration was inspired by Burleson’s time in college as a DJ and not a tribute to Trump, Olbermann sees it differently.

“On Monday, Olbeermann called the Cardinals “Nazis” and told MLB to seize the team.

Attn

@mlb

ban these guys from baseball for life, confiscate the

@Cardinals

franchise, and implode the stadium Cardinals = Trump Nazis Stick to sports FUCK THE ST. LOUIS CARDINALS America has had enough of this shit.”

Sunday also saw another, much more obvious Trump-inspired celebration after Tampa’s Taylor Walls hit a double against the Yankees.

Olbermann has not yet commented on Walls’s celebration.

