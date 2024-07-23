Keith Olbermann Tells MLB to ‘Confiscate’ the St. Louis Cardinals Franchise After Accusing Them of Trump-Inspired Celebration

The St. Louis Cardinals deny that their players engaged in a Trump-inspired home run celebration on Sunday, but good luck telling that to Keith Olbermann.

On Sunday, Alec Burleson hit a home run in the third inning of the Cardinals’ game against the Braves. As he was rounding the bases, Burleson and a couple of teammates in the dugout put a hand over their ears. They raised a fist in what appeared to be a tribute to President Trump’s reaction following his assassination attempt on July 13.

Is this a Trump home run celebration by the Cardinals? pic.twitter.com/f2XrQr0q3u — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 21, 2024

While the Cardinals team spokesman claims the celebration was inspired by Burleson’s time in college as a DJ and not a tribute to Trump, Olbermann sees it differently.

"On Monday, Olbeermann called the Cardinals "Nazis" and told MLB to seize the team.

Attn @mlb ban these guys from baseball for life, confiscate the @Cardinals franchise, and implode the stadium Cardinals = Trump Nazis

Stick to sports

FUCK THE ST. LOUIS CARDINALS America has had enough of this shit. https://t.co/w0Koi9YCK1 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 23, 2024

Sunday also saw another, much more obvious Trump-inspired celebration after Tampa’s Taylor Walls hit a double against the Yankees.

Taylor Walls did the Trump "Fight! Fight!" after this double pic.twitter.com/8K5ovTEIQh — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 21, 2024

Olbermann has not yet commented on Walls’s celebration.