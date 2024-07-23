St. Louis Cardinals Deny Player Celebrations Were Tribute to Trump’s Reaction After Assassination Attempt

The St. Louis Cardinals are denying that the home run celebration several of their players performed last weekend was an homage to President Trump’s reaction following his assassination attempt.

On Sunday, Alec Burleson hit a home run in the third inning of the Cardinals’ game against the Braves. As he was rounding the bases, Burleson and a couple of teammates in the dugout put a hand over their ears. They raised a fist in what appeared to be a tribute to President Trump’s reaction following his assassination attempt on July 13.

However, despite the strong similarities between the home run celebration and Trump’s defiant fist and appeal to “Fight!” the Cardinals say the celebration had nothing to do with politics.

“Definitely not a political statement,” the Cardinals’ designated hitter Matt Carpenter told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“That’s off-base here. It’s the furthest thing from a political statement and a little thing (for Burleson). I can understand why everyone is looking for something right now. The St. Louis Cardinals aren’t involved in any kind of political statement.”

Cardinals spokesperson Brian Bartow told CNN the celebrations were references to Burleson’s “DJ/rapper nickname of ‘Biscuits.’” The nickname stems from Burleson’s time as a DJ in college.

“It was simply a fun, celebratory exchange between the players and their teammate, who has been knocking the cover off of the ball for us,” Bartow said.