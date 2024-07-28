Paris Olympic Official Claims Opening Ceremony Achieved Goal of Showing ‘Community Tolerance’

Despite a furious backlash that is still going well into its third day, the spokesperson for the Paris Olympic Committee believes that their LGBT and drag queen-inspired opening ceremony performance achieved its goal of “community tolerance.”

Anne Descamps, an official with the committee, told reporters on Sunday that their performance hit its intended mark.

“Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. (The opening ceremony) tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Descamps told reporters, according to Reuters.

“We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we are really sorry.”

To recap the “tolerance” that the opening ceremony contained, one of the early sequences showed the strong suggestion of a bisexual threesome.

This is the gayest opening ceremony ever Didn’t they ban Grindr in the Olympic village tho? pic.twitter.com/D5yS7hmc9c — Jem (@JemayelK) July 26, 2024

Another scene showed a parody of The Last Supper featuring drag queens.

Opening of the Olympic in Paris features parody of Last Supper, starring transsexuals, homosexual men and… a little kid#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/2j2XSf9ict — ancient north eurasian solidarity (@UEurasier) July 26, 2024

Viewers were also “treated” to a barely clothed and bearded drag queen dancing provocatively on the same table that had just been used for the parodied “Last Supper.”

Judging by the size of some of the performers, the “supper” would not likely be their last. However, given the outrage over the blasphemous display, it will likely be the last time they watch the Olympics.

Outrage over the sacrilegious display reached religious circles as well, as French bishops denounced the performance as “derision and mockery of Christianity” and voiced their solidarity with “Christians on all continents who have been hurt by the outrageousness and provocation.”

French politician Marion Maréchal took to social media to tell the world that the blasphemous display did not speak for France but was the product of a “left-wing minority.”

“To all the Christians of the world who are watching the Paris 2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking, but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation,” she posted on X.

So, “tolerance” was clearly not felt by all.