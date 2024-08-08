U.S. Olympian Noah Lyles Won Bronze in 200m with COVID

Noah Lyles, the U.S. 100-meter champion proclaimed by many to be the fastest man in the world, won bronze in the men’s 200-meter race on Wednesday while stricken with COVID, according to reports.

“Noah Lyles confirmed he tested positive for COVID at 5am Tuesday morning Paris time,” ESPN’s Coley Harvey wrote on X. “He kept this close to the vest.” Didn’t want competitors to know he was sick. His mom, medical staff knew he had it. He quarantined at a hotel the last few nights. He was going to run regardless

Lyles appeared exhausted at the end of the race.

Noah Lyles was gassed after the 200M final Medical team came over to check on him after the race 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uVpjQ1y7Me — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2024

Lyles ran a 19.70 on Wednesday, good enough for third place behind silver medal winner Kenny Bednarek, also of Team USA, and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, who won gold.

Lyles’ eventual COVID diagnosis is not the only controversy during the race. The U.S. track star was also assessed a yellow card for violating Technical Rule 7.1. Under Olympic rules, Technical Rule 7.1 constitutes “improper conduct.” However, what Lyles did to earn the disciplinary action is not known.

Lyles thrilled Olympic watchers last week when he won gold in the 100-meter by narrowly defeating Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson. Lyles had one event remaining on his Olympic schedule, the 4×100-meter relay. However, after not taking part in qualifying for the race, it is unclear when or if Lyles will compete again in Paris.