‘What Is This?!’ Fans Outraged by NFL Promo Video Featuring Taylor Swift Five Times

Fans are ripping the National Football League for its 2024 season teaser promo video because it features pop star Taylor Swift five times yet leaves out at least two current NFL stars.

Indeed, the video published on Monday to hype fans up for the coming football season almost starts out with Swift, as she is the third person seen in the promo only two seconds in.

The video starts with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rogers. Still, only a second later, Taylor Swift is seen for the first time in the video jumping up and down and clapping next to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna, at Arrowhead stadium.

Swift is seen four more times in the video, including sharing a kiss with Kelce recorded after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, a clip of her chugging a beer during the Super Bowl, and a quick shot of her walking into the stadium wearing her custom-made “Kelce 87” Chiefs jacket.

Meanwhile, fans also noted that neither San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy, nor Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow were seen at all in the promo video. In fact, even though he is arguably the most famous quarterback currently playing the game, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes appeared only once to Swift’s five times.

Many were perplexed by the NFL’s decision to fill the video with Taylor Swift clips while leaving out so many top players.

This is far from the first time hardcore NFL fans blasted the league for its Taylor Swift obsession.

Fans attacked the league several times last year for featuring Swift repeatedly. Even Travis Kelce said he thought the NFL was “overdoing it” with Swift.

