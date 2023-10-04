Travis Kelce: NFL ‘Overdoing It’ with Taylor Swift Coverage

Most NFL fans on social media have had enough of Taylor Swift and are sick of the NFL trying to shove the pop star down our throats. Apparently, Swift’s alleged boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is sick of it, too.

Speaking with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday, the Chiefs Super Bowl champion said he gets why the cameras frequently show Swift in the luxury box watching the game but believes the league is “overdoing it a little bit.”

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” Travis said. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching.

“But at the same time, I think they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure. Especially my situation.”

Not only have the cameras frequently cut away to Swift during the two games she’s attended so far, but the league has even edited their social media bios to reflect “Swifty Mania.” After the Chiefs’ highly controversial 23-20 win over the Jets on Sunday Night Football, the NFL edited their Instagram bio to say that the “Chiefs are 2-0 as swifties.”

📲| @NFL changed their bio on IG "chiefs are 2-0 as swifties" pic.twitter.com/YxiwmoWWNC — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 2, 2023

The league removed the reference to Swift after strong backlash from fans who not only didn’t want the pop star’s name in a league bio but also were upset at the league for fueling conspiracy theories that the controversial calls that arguably delivered the Chiefs the win were made at the behest of a league that wanted Kansas City to win to promote Swift.