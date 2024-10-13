VIDEO: Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Suffers Gruesome Injury in Win over Cowboys

Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was carted off the field at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Sunday after suffering a broken tibia.

Warning: the video of the injury is extremely graphic.

Hutchinson cried out in obvious agony as trainers raced to the scene and players from both teams gathered around to console the third-year player from Michigan.

Hutchinson entered the game with a league-leading 6.5 sacks, which the play in which he was injured added to. However, the Lions defender’s season is very much in doubt.

After the game, lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke with reporters about Hutchinson’s condition.

“He’s in good hands right now,” Campbell said. “He’s being taken care of. He’ll stay back here. Obviously, he’s going to be down for a little while. That’s tough. That’s hard to lose somebody like him but we’ll know a lot more after this. Obviously, wish him the best.”

Hutchinson, the second overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, has compiled an impressive resume during his relatively short time in the league. His rookie season ended with 9.5 sacks and three interceptions, and he nearly won Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In 2023, Hutchinson built on that success with an 11.5-sack season that led to a Pro Bowl selection and nearly the first trip to the Super Bowl in Lions franchise history.

The former Michigan Wolverine was on pace to exceed even those lofty numbers before his injury on Sunday.