Stephen A. Smith Leaves Sean Hannity Stunned After Hinting He Will Vote for Kamala Harris Despite Admitting She Has Lied

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith revealed to Fox News’s Sean Hannity that he is voting for Kamala Harris this year even as he admitted that Harris lied to the country about Joe Biden’s serious mental decline.

Appearing on Fox News on Thursday on the Sean Hannity Show, Smith blasted Donald Trump’s mental state, according to the Daily Mail.

Hannity tried to drag out of Smith who he was voting for, but instead of directly endorsing Harris, he said who he could not vote for.

“I’d have voted almost for any Republican but him. Nikki Haley. Chris Christie. But not him,” Smith said.

But Hannity was astounded that Smith had ignored all of Harris’ problems.

“She has to give us word salads because she won’t tell us how she really feels. She’s hiding her true beliefs,” Hannity said outraged. “Donald Trump doesn’t do that.”

However, Smith struck back, averring that it is Trump who is less than cogent.

“I know you’re not talking about someone being lucid and cogent and enunciating their thoughts with clarity, and you’re bragging about Donald Trump,’ Smith said. ‘We can’t be watching the same stuff if that’s what you’re doing,” Smith retorted. “You’re not gonna do that today.”

Hannity also sparred with Smith after the sports broadcaster insisted that he would never have expected Kamala Harris to admit openly that Joe Biden was suffering from diminished mental capacity.

Still, Smith claimed that he wasn’t against Republicans.

“When you bring up issues in terms of character, or in terms of being truthful, or whatever, let me tell you something right now: You can bring a whole bunch of Republicans, and I’ll be cool with it,” Smith said. “You can’t bring up Trump to make a case against somebody else using those arguments.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston