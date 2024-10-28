49ers’ Nick Bosa Doubles Down on Trump Support, Leftists Become Unhinged

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is doubling down on his support for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in the face of social media attacks over his on-air MAGA hat stunt on Sunday.

Bosa became the target of enraged leftists after he showed off his “Make America Great Again” cap by jumping in on a live TV interview between NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

After the game, Bosa did not belabor the MAGA hat point and said, “I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time.”

Still, he did post about the incident on his social media. And that is when the leftists kicked their vitriol into high gear.

Despite the left’s crying, though, Bosa has doubled down and even proudly posted about his MAGA hat trick on his Instagram stories page, according to Fox News.

Sunday Night Football also tried to shut down Bosa’s political opinion by attempting to edit out his MAGA hat appearance during Stark’s post-game interview with Purdy. That is until fans got furious and forced the NFL to reinstate the full video, replete with Bosa’s video bombing of the interview.

