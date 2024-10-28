Watch: 49ers Nick Bosa in ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat Crashes NBC Post-Game Interview

Showing off his Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” hat, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa crashed quarterback Brock Purdy’s postgame TV interview Sunday after the 49ers beat Dallas.

Bosa snuck up behind Purdy and poked his face between the quarterback and NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark while pointing to his Trump hat as the interview went out live over the air.

Also on the screen with Purdy, Stark was also talking to George Kittle and Isaac Guerendo on the Levi’s Stadium field.

Both Kittle and Guerendo laughed when they saw what Bosa was doing.

“Alright, Nick Bosa with a message there,” Stark said grinning.

During the team’s post-game event, Bosa was asked about his little stunt, but he didn’t want to get too far into it.

“I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time,” Bosa said, according to Fox News.

San Francisco beat the Dallas Cowboys 30-24, due to a 21-point third quarter.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston